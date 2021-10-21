Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,691,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.79 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.