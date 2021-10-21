Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 19,188 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,188 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

