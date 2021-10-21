Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 4,455 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.71 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

