Mist Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, Mist has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00196477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

