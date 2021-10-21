MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,928 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 249.0% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.25. 173,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,232,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

