MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $13.01 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 193,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,000. The TJX Companies accounts for 1.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,226. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

