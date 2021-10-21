MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $862,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,780,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 75,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $123.26 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average of $129.68.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

