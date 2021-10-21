MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,959 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.