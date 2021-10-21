MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $209.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.