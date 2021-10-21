MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,767 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

