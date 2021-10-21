Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 305 ($3.98).

MONY stock opened at GBX 220.20 ($2.88) on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 255.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy bought 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

