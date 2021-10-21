Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $491.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,427 shares of company stock worth $31,762,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $500.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.63. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $296.21 and a 12-month high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

