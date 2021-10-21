Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Monro were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Monro by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Monro stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.