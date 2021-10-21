Morgan Stanley Raises DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target to 187.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from 180.00 to 187.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of DNBBY opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.