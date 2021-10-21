Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises 4.6% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Freshpet worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,456 shares of company stock worth $2,350,702. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $150.00 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

