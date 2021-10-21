MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.40. 475,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 121.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $38,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

