MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Raised to $101.00 at Robert W. Baird

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $83.86 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

