M&T Bank Corp Buys 260,682 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 260,682 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 247.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 420,257 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $496,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 207,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 147,281 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 199.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 196.9% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.