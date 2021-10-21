M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

NYSE:MTB opened at $160.41 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

