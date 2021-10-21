M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.
MTB opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.75. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.90.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
