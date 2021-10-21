M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.

MTB opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.75. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.90.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

