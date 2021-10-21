Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Holdings Cut by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Nam Tai Property were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTP opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.94. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

