Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.96

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $846.72 million, a P/E ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

