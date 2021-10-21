Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

NDAQ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.86. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $209.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

