Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.07

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and traded as high as $37.07. Naspers shares last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 187,614 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on NPSNY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Naspers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Naspers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.