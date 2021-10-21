National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcontinental in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$626.70 million.

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

