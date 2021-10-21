National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.69 million.
