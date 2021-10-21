National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.04

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$103.04 and last traded at C$102.83, with a volume of 51617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$102.23.

NA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$98.85.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8443279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.