National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Vision reported better-than-expected results for second-quarter 2021. The top-line strength was led by growth in Americas Best and Eyeglass World brands along with strength in the company’s legacy segment. The company witnessed comparable growth on increased customer transaction in the reported quarter. The pandemic-induced increased demand for low-cost eye exams, glasses and contact lenses contributed to making an outstanding second quarter. Despite the pandemic, based on the solid year-to-date momentum, the company has raised its full-year 2021 guidance. Over the past year, National Vision has outperformed its industry. Yet, escalating expenses are building pressure on the bottom line. The company’s operation in a tough competitive space along with its high dependence on vendors is worrying as well.”

Get National Vision alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EYE. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.22.

EYE stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.