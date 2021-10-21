Natixis Decreases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $290.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.03 and a 12-month high of $293.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

