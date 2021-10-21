Natixis Grows Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ameresco were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 646,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 75,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $2,313,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787 in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRC opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $75.88.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

