Natixis Increases Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Natixis raised its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Construction Partners were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

