Natixis Purchases 15,462 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

