Natixis Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Natixis bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,273,000 after purchasing an additional 204,647 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Shares of HES opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.85 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.