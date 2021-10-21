Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Engagesmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $33.99 on Monday. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.