Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $595.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $665.00.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $625.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Netflix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Netflix by 1,027.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

