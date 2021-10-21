Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.712 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.Netflix also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $664.76.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $17.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $642.80. 164,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $582.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.