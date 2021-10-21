Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 167.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 522,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 327,393 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

