Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHAK opened at $73.96 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

