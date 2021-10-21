Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

MTD opened at $1,437.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,502.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,397.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $985.05 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.