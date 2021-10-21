Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 527,179 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 595,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.