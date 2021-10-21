Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.40.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $103.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.85. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,324 shares of company stock worth $3,535,873 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

