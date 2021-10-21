NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.81

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.81 and last traded at $68.49, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

