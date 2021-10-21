NEXT.coin Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,356.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.22 or 0.00996298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.16 or 0.00273313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00262401 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001191 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00035724 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

