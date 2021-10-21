Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NILRF opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Nilar International has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01.
About Nilar International
