Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NILRF opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Nilar International has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01.

About Nilar International

Nilar International AB develops and manufactures stationary energy storage systems. It offers energy storage solutions for various stationary applications, such as storing energy in residential buildings, industrial premises, and commercial buildings. The company sells its products in Sweden, northern Europe, and internationally.

