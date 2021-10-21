Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.41

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.41 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 1074206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.
NTDOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.
The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nintendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Nintendo by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Nintendo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)
Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.
Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.