Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.41

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.41 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 1074206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

Get Nintendo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. Research analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nintendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Nintendo by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.