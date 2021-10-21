Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of NIU opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.