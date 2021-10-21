Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $3.11 on Top Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00004922 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,730,600 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

