Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.02. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTIC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

