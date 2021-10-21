Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.02. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.
Northern Technologies International Company Profile
Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.
