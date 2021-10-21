Northern Trust Corp Acquires 33,823 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $176,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 184,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $136.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

