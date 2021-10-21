Northern Trust Corp Buys 11,115 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Catalent worth $181,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,334 shares of company stock worth $29,916,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

